Radico Khaitan Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,077.19 crore, up 388.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,077.19 crore in September 2021 up 388.4% from Rs. 630.05 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.06 crore in September 2021 down 2.16% from Rs. 74.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.21 crore in September 2021 up 2.01% from Rs. 110.98 crore in September 2020.

Radico Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 5.47 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.42 in September 2020.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 1,070.35 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)