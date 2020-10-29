Radico Khaitan Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 630.05 crore, up 10.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 630.05 crore in September 2020 up 10.5% from Rs. 570.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.67 crore in September 2020 down 6.6% from Rs. 79.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.98 crore in September 2020 up 25.47% from Rs. 88.45 crore in September 2019.

Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.42 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.99 in September 2019.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 453.90 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 56.60% returns over the last 6 months and 42.22% over the last 12 months.