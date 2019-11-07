Radico Khaitan Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 570.17 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.17 crore in September 2019 up 10.15% from Rs. 517.65 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.94 crore in September 2019 up 58.04% from Rs. 50.58 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.45 crore in September 2019 down 7.77% from Rs. 95.90 crore in September 2018.

Radico Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 5.99 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.79 in September 2018.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 313.75 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.19% returns over the last 6 months and -21.85% over the last 12 months.