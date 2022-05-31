 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Radico Khaitan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,224.45 crore, up 364.13% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Radico Khaitan are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,224.45 crore in March 2022 up 364.13% from Rs. 694.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.16 crore in March 2022 down 31.79% from Rs. 73.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.76 crore in March 2022 down 27.81% from Rs. 113.26 crore in March 2021.

Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.51 in March 2021.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 815.75 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and 33.67% over the last 12 months.

Radico Khaitan
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,224.45 3,306.67 694.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,224.45 3,306.67 694.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 455.22 414.41 370.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.71 -0.41 0.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.55 -1.99 -12.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.42 35.34 47.09
Depreciation 16.39 16.94 14.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 94.56
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,641.92 2,740.31 93.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.23 102.06 87.17
Other Income 2.13 1.61 11.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.37 103.67 99.06
Interest 2.29 3.12 4.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.08 100.54 94.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.08 100.54 94.44
Tax 16.58 23.93 20.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.50 76.61 73.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.50 76.61 73.55
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.66 2.52 -0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.16 79.13 73.53
Equity Share Capital 26.73 26.73 26.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 5.92 5.51
Diluted EPS 3.75 5.92 5.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 5.92 5.51
Diluted EPS 3.75 5.92 5.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 31, 2022 10:56 am
