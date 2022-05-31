Radico Khaitan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,224.45 crore, up 364.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,224.45 crore in March 2022 up 364.13% from Rs. 694.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.16 crore in March 2022 down 31.79% from Rs. 73.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.76 crore in March 2022 down 27.81% from Rs. 113.26 crore in March 2021.

Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.51 in March 2021.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 815.75 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and 33.67% over the last 12 months.