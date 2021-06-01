MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Radico Khaitan Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 694.73 crore, up 18.68% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Radico Khaitan are:

Net Sales at Rs 694.73 crore in March 2021 up 18.68% from Rs. 585.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.53 crore in March 2021 up 125.06% from Rs. 32.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.26 crore in March 2021 up 34.08% from Rs. 84.47 crore in March 2020.

Radico Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.45 in March 2020.

Close

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 610.25 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.67% returns over the last 6 months and 79.41% over the last 12 months.

Radico Khaitan
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations694.73684.21585.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations694.73684.21585.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials370.32334.12310.83
Purchase of Traded Goods0.55-0.430.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.522.95-4.62
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost47.0947.2147.97
Depreciation14.2013.5513.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses94.5692.2278.79
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses93.3683.5869.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.17111.0068.89
Other Income11.902.562.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.06113.5671.07
Interest4.625.398.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax94.44108.1762.62
Exceptional Items-----8.56
P/L Before Tax94.44108.1754.05
Tax20.8927.6415.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.5580.5338.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.5580.5338.45
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.023.56-5.77
Net P/L After M.I & Associates73.5384.0932.67
Equity Share Capital26.7126.7126.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.516.302.45
Diluted EPS5.506.302.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.516.302.45
Diluted EPS5.506.302.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Radico Khaitan #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2021 07:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.