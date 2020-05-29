Radico Khaitan Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 585.36 crore, up 14.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 585.36 crore in March 2020 up 14.78% from Rs. 509.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.67 crore in March 2020 down 20.2% from Rs. 40.95 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.47 crore in March 2020 up 12.27% from Rs. 75.24 crore in March 2019.

Radico Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 321.50 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.32% returns over the last 6 months and -7.50% over the last 12 months.