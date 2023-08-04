Radico Khaitan Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,023.31 crore, up 431.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,023.31 crore in June 2023 up 431.18% from Rs. 757.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.27 crore in June 2023 up 10.13% from Rs. 61.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.63 crore in June 2023 up 24.53% from Rs. 96.87 crore in June 2022.

Radico Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.64 in June 2022.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 1,447.10 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.36% returns over the last 6 months and 60.88% over the last 12 months.