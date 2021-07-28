Radico Khaitan Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,847.46 crore, up 595.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,847.46 crore in June 2021 up 595.94% from Rs. 409.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.88 crore in June 2021 up 35.67% from Rs. 44.87 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.04 crore in June 2021 up 21.08% from Rs. 77.67 crore in June 2020.

Radico Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.36 in June 2020.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 826.45 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.85% returns over the last 6 months and 117.14% over the last 12 months.