Radico Khaitan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.15 crore, down 76.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 792.15 crore in December 2022 down 76.04% from Rs. 3,306.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.23 crore in December 2022 down 22.63% from Rs. 79.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.56 crore in December 2022 down 17.45% from Rs. 120.61 crore in December 2021.