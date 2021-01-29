Radico Khaitan Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 684.21 crore, up 5.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 684.21 crore in December 2020 up 5.6% from Rs. 647.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.09 crore in December 2020 up 40.74% from Rs. 59.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.11 crore in December 2020 up 21.85% from Rs. 104.32 crore in December 2019.

Radico Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 6.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.48 in December 2019.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 495.50 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.49% returns over the last 6 months and 25.28% over the last 12 months.