Radico Khaitan Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 647.93 crore, up 17.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 647.93 crore in December 2019 up 17.18% from Rs. 552.93 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.74 crore in December 2019 up 12.97% from Rs. 52.88 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.32 crore in December 2019 up 5.84% from Rs. 98.56 crore in December 2018.

Radico Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.97 in December 2018.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 357.65 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.55% returns over the last 6 months and -15.15% over the last 12 months.