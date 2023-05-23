Radiant Cash Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.69 crore, up 14.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.69 crore in March 2023 up 14.61% from Rs. 78.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.54 crore in March 2023 up 41.47% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.11 crore in March 2023 up 27.29% from Rs. 17.37 crore in March 2022.

Radiant Cash EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2022.

Radiant Cash shares closed at 94.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE)