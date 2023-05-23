English
    Radiant Cash Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.69 crore, up 14.61% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radiant Cash Management Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.69 crore in March 2023 up 14.61% from Rs. 78.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.54 crore in March 2023 up 41.47% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.11 crore in March 2023 up 27.29% from Rs. 17.37 crore in March 2022.

    Radiant Cash EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2022.

    Radiant Cash shares closed at 94.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE)

    Radiant Cash Management Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.6992.88
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations89.6992.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost15.6616.22
    Depreciation1.161.15
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses53.6053.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2722.19
    Other Income1.680.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9522.59
    Interest0.300.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.6522.42
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax20.6522.42
    Tax5.115.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.5417.03
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.5417.03
    Equity Share Capital10.6710.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.511.68
    Diluted EPS1.511.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.511.68
    Diluted EPS1.511.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Radiant Cash #Radiant Cash Management Services #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am