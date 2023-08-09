English
    Radiant Cash Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore, up 11.09% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radiant Cash Management Services are:Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore in June 2023 up 11.09% from Rs. 84.05 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.25 crore in June 2023 down 6.93% from Rs. 15.32 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.58 crore in June 2023 down 5.68% from Rs. 21.82 crore in June 2022.
    Radiant Cash EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2022.Radiant Cash shares closed at 105.15 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.70% returns over the last 6 months
    Radiant Cash Management Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.3789.6984.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.3789.6984.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.8115.6613.92
    Depreciation1.181.161.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.7053.6048.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6919.2720.47
    Other Income1.721.680.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4020.9520.80
    Interest0.180.300.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.2220.6520.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.2220.6520.56
    Tax4.975.115.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2515.5415.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2515.5415.32
    Equity Share Capital10.6710.6710.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.341.511.51
    Diluted EPS1.341.511.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.341.511.51
    Diluted EPS1.341.511.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Radiant Cash #Radiant Cash Management Services #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

