Radhika Jewel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.18 crore, down 34.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.18 crore in September 2022 down 34.75% from Rs. 87.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2022 down 76.61% from Rs. 13.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2022 down 64.51% from Rs. 14.20 crore in September 2021.

Radhika Jewel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.91 in September 2021.

Radhika Jewel shares closed at 153.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE)