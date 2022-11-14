Radhika Jewel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.18 crore, down 34.75% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radhika Jeweltech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.18 crore in September 2022 down 34.75% from Rs. 87.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2022 down 76.61% from Rs. 13.96 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2022 down 64.51% from Rs. 14.20 crore in September 2021.

    Radhika Jewel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.91 in September 2021.

    Radhika Jewel shares closed at 153.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE)

    Radhika Jeweltech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.1860.9787.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.1860.9787.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.8358.68--
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.510.6878.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.85-14.60-9.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.191.172.29
    Depreciation0.320.120.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.311.952.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.8712.9613.80
    Other Income0.850.660.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.7213.6314.14
    Interest0.190.020.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.5313.6113.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.5313.6113.96
    Tax1.273.40--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.2610.2213.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.00--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.2610.2213.96
    Equity Share Capital23.6023.6023.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.384.335.91
    Diluted EPS1.384.335.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.384.335.91
    Diluted EPS1.384.335.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

