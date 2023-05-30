English
    Radhika Jewel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 99.57 crore, up 87.37% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radhika Jeweltech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.57 crore in March 2023 up 87.37% from Rs. 53.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2023 up 20.43% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2023 up 30.14% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2022.

    Radhika Jewel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.88 in March 2022.

    Radhika Jewel shares closed at 37.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.62% returns over the last 6 months

    Radhika Jeweltech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.5795.0153.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.5795.0153.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.0694.8850.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.9911.970.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.41-32.07-8.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.711.411.22
    Depreciation0.620.620.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.223.651.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.3814.556.25
    Other Income0.290.490.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.6715.046.26
    Interest0.320.460.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.3514.576.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.3514.576.14
    Tax2.003.711.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.3510.864.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.3510.864.44
    Equity Share Capital23.6023.6023.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.274.601.88
    Diluted EPS2.274.601.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.274.601.88
    Diluted EPS2.274.601.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Radhika Jewel #Radhika Jeweltech #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:55 pm