Radhika Jewel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 99.57 crore, up 87.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.57 crore in March 2023 up 87.37% from Rs. 53.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2023 up 20.43% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2023 up 30.14% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2022.

Radhika Jewel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.88 in March 2022.

Radhika Jewel shares closed at 37.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.62% returns over the last 6 months