Radhika Jewel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.14 crore, down 9.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.14 crore in March 2022 down 9.68% from Rs. 58.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2022 down 56.84% from Rs. 10.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2022 down 52.71% from Rs. 13.47 crore in March 2021.

Radhika Jewel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.36 in March 2021.

Radhika Jewel shares closed at 183.85 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)