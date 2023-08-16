English
    Radhika Jewel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.10 crore, up 77.3% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radhika Jeweltech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.10 crore in June 2023 up 77.3% from Rs. 60.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.83 crore in June 2023 up 35.31% from Rs. 10.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.56 crore in June 2023 up 42.25% from Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2022.

    Radhika Jewel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.33 in June 2022.

    Radhika Jewel shares closed at 35.70 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.66% returns over the last 6 months and 11.46% over the last 12 months.

    Radhika Jeweltech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.1099.5760.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.1099.5760.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials121.0482.0658.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.966.990.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.43-3.41-14.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.551.711.17
    Depreciation0.550.620.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.804.221.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.627.3812.96
    Other Income0.390.290.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.017.6713.63
    Interest0.380.320.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.637.3513.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.637.3513.61
    Tax4.802.003.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.835.3510.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.835.3510.22
    Equity Share Capital23.6023.6023.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.172.274.33
    Diluted EPS1.172.274.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.172.274.33
    Diluted EPS1.172.274.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

