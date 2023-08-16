Radhika Jewel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.10 crore, up 77.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.10 crore in June 2023 up 77.3% from Rs. 60.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.83 crore in June 2023 up 35.31% from Rs. 10.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.56 crore in June 2023 up 42.25% from Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2022.

Radhika Jewel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.33 in June 2022.

Radhika Jewel shares closed at 35.70 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.66% returns over the last 6 months and 11.46% over the last 12 months.