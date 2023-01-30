 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Radhika Jewel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.01 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radhika Jeweltech are:Net Sales at Rs 95.01 crore in December 2022 up 3.27% from Rs. 92.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.86 crore in December 2022 down 3.66% from Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.66 crore in December 2022 up 3.09% from Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2021.
Radhika Jewel EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.78 in December 2021. Radhika Jewel shares closed at 239.10 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.61% returns over the last 6 months
Radhika Jeweltech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations95.0157.1892.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations95.0157.1892.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials94.8856.83--
Purchase of Traded Goods11.976.5174.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.07-12.85-1.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.411.191.15
Depreciation0.620.320.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.651.312.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.553.8715.04
Other Income0.490.850.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.044.7215.08
Interest0.460.190.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.574.5315.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.574.5315.05
Tax3.711.273.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.863.2611.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.863.2611.27
Equity Share Capital23.6023.6023.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.601.384.78
Diluted EPS4.601.384.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.601.384.78
Diluted EPS4.601.384.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Radhika Jewel #Radhika Jeweltech #Results
first published: Jan 30, 2023 10:44 pm