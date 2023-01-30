Radhika Jewel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.01 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radhika Jeweltech are:Net Sales at Rs 95.01 crore in December 2022 up 3.27% from Rs. 92.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.86 crore in December 2022 down 3.66% from Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.66 crore in December 2022 up 3.09% from Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2021.
Radhika Jewel EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.78 in December 2021.
|Radhika Jewel shares closed at 239.10 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.61% returns over the last 6 months
|Radhika Jeweltech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.01
|57.18
|92.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.01
|57.18
|92.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|94.88
|56.83
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.97
|6.51
|74.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-32.07
|-12.85
|-1.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.41
|1.19
|1.15
|Depreciation
|0.62
|0.32
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.65
|1.31
|2.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.55
|3.87
|15.04
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.85
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.04
|4.72
|15.08
|Interest
|0.46
|0.19
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.57
|4.53
|15.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.57
|4.53
|15.05
|Tax
|3.71
|1.27
|3.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.86
|3.26
|11.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.86
|3.26
|11.27
|Equity Share Capital
|23.60
|23.60
|23.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.60
|1.38
|4.78
|Diluted EPS
|4.60
|1.38
|4.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.60
|1.38
|4.78
|Diluted EPS
|4.60
|1.38
|4.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited