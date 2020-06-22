Radhey Trade Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 90.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 90.31% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 156.83% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 140% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

Radhey Trade shares closed at 19.30 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -26.48% returns over the last 6 months and 11.88% over the last 12 months.