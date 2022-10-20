Radhe Developer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, down 60.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in September 2022 down 60.77% from Rs. 14.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2022 down 75.89% from Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in September 2022 down 74.12% from Rs. 12.25 crore in September 2021.

Radhe Developer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.62 in September 2021.

Radhe Developer shares closed at 9.25 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.99% returns over the last 6 months and 82.45% over the last 12 months.