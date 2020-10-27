Radhe Developer Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 40.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in September 2020 down 40.66% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2020 up 31.03% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020 up 37.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2019.

Radhe Developer shares closed at 9.25 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and -35.54% over the last 12 months.