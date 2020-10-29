Radhe Developer Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 40.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radhe Developers (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in September 2020 down 40.66% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2020 up 31.03% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020 up 37.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2019.
Radhe Developer shares closed at 9.19 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.81% returns over the last 6 months and -35.19% over the last 12 months.
|Radhe Developers (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.56
|--
|0.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.56
|--
|0.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.20
|0.03
|0.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|-0.03
|0.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.29
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.31
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.74
|-0.85
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.74
|-0.85
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.76
|-0.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|-0.76
|-0.86
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|-0.75
|-0.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|-0.75
|-0.84
|Equity Share Capital
|25.18
|25.18
|25.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.30
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.30
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.30
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.30
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:11 am