Radhe Developer Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 40.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in September 2020 down 40.66% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2020 up 31.03% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020 up 37.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2019.

Radhe Developer shares closed at 9.19 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.81% returns over the last 6 months and -35.19% over the last 12 months.