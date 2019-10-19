Radhe Developer Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, down 81.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in September 2019 down 81.44% from Rs. 5.06 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2019 down 241.65% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2019 down 167.96% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2018.

Radhe Developer shares closed at 12.90 on October 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.37% returns over the last 6 months and -27.93% over the last 12 months.