Radhe Developer Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, down 81.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radhe Developers (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in September 2019 down 81.44% from Rs. 5.06 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2019 down 241.65% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2019 down 167.96% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2018.
Radhe Developer shares closed at 12.90 on October 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.37% returns over the last 6 months and -27.93% over the last 12 months.
|Radhe Developers (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.94
|1.53
|5.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.94
|1.53
|5.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.15
|0.45
|0.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.43
|0.25
|2.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.26
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.13
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.73
|0.42
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|0.03
|0.89
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|0.04
|0.89
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.86
|0.04
|0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.86
|0.04
|0.81
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.84
|0.04
|0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.84
|0.04
|0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|25.18
|25.18
|25.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.02
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.02
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.02
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.02
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
