Radhe Developer Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, up 3500.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in September 2018 up 3500.36% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2018 up 147.83% from Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2018 up 200% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2017.

Radhe Developer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2017.

Radhe Developer shares closed at 16.50 on October 25, 2018 (BSE) and has given -15.82% returns over the last 6 months and -17.71% over the last 12 months.