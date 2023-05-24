Radhe Developer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 94.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radhe Developers (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 94.79% from Rs. 10.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2023 down 350.44% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2023 down 240.12% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.
Radhe Developer shares closed at 3.06 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -61.46% returns over the last 6 months and -66.34% over the last 12 months.
|Radhe Developers (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.54
|4.97
|10.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.54
|4.97
|10.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.59
|15.17
|1.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.68
|-15.97
|-1.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.35
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.12
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.37
|2.84
|5.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.33
|2.45
|5.03
|Other Income
|-2.00
|2.99
|-0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.33
|5.45
|4.98
|Interest
|0.28
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.61
|5.43
|4.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.61
|5.43
|4.92
|Tax
|-1.75
|1.52
|2.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.86
|3.90
|2.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.86
|3.90
|2.34
|Equity Share Capital
|50.36
|50.36
|25.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.78
|0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.78
|0.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.78
|0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.78
|0.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited