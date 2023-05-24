Radhe Developer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 94.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 94.79% from Rs. 10.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2023 down 350.44% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2023 down 240.12% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.

Radhe Developer shares closed at 3.06 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -61.46% returns over the last 6 months and -66.34% over the last 12 months.