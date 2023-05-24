English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Radhe Developer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 94.79% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radhe Developers (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 94.79% from Rs. 10.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2023 down 350.44% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2023 down 240.12% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.

    Radhe Developer shares closed at 3.06 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -61.46% returns over the last 6 months and -66.34% over the last 12 months.

    Radhe Developers (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.544.9710.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.544.9710.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.5915.171.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.68-15.97-1.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.350.37
    Depreciation0.170.120.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.372.845.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.332.455.03
    Other Income-2.002.99-0.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.335.454.98
    Interest0.280.020.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.615.434.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.615.434.92
    Tax-1.751.522.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.863.902.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.863.902.34
    Equity Share Capital50.3650.3625.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.780.94
    Diluted EPS-0.120.780.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.780.94
    Diluted EPS-0.120.780.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Radhe Developer #Radhe Developers (India) #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:44 am