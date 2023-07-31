English
    Radhe Developer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 59.32% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radhe Developers (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in June 2023 down 59.32% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 212.42% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 136.9% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

    Radhe Developer shares closed at 3.13 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -61.07% returns over the last 6 months and -74.76% over the last 12 months.

    Radhe Developers (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.250.543.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.250.543.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.282.591.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.89-1.68-1.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.430.34
    Depreciation0.230.170.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.624.371.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-5.330.73
    Other Income-0.14-2.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.54-7.330.73
    Interest0.040.280.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.58-7.610.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.58-7.610.72
    Tax-0.05-1.750.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.53-5.860.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.53-5.860.47
    Equity Share Capital50.3650.3625.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.120.19
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.120.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.120.19
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.120.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Radhe Developer #Radhe Developers (India) #Results
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

