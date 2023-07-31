Radhe Developer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 59.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in June 2023 down 59.32% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 212.42% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 136.9% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

Radhe Developer shares closed at 3.13 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -61.07% returns over the last 6 months and -74.76% over the last 12 months.