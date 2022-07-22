Radhe Developer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in June 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022 up 164.63% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022 up 225.37% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.

Radhe Developer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2021.

Radhe Developer shares closed at 15.75 on July 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.54% returns over the last 6 months and 2,615.52% over the last 12 months.