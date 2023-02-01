Radhe Developer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, down 73.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in December 2022 down 73.22% from Rs. 18.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2022 down 73.09% from Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 65.38% from Rs. 16.09 crore in December 2021.