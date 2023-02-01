English
    Radhe Developer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, down 73.22% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radhe Developers (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in December 2022 down 73.22% from Rs. 18.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2022 down 73.09% from Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 65.38% from Rs. 16.09 crore in December 2021.

    Radhe Developers (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.975.7718.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.975.7718.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.170.811.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.97-0.76-1.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.350.34
    Depreciation0.120.110.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.842.191.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.453.0615.97
    Other Income2.99--0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.453.0616.00
    Interest0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.433.0516.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.433.0516.00
    Tax1.520.851.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.902.2014.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.902.2014.51
    Equity Share Capital50.3650.3625.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.780.045.76
    Diluted EPS0.780.045.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.780.045.76
    Diluted EPS0.780.045.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
