Radhe Developer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 37.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in December 2018 down 37.18% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 135.85% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 111.96% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2017.

Radhe Developer shares closed at 14.91 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.32% returns over the last 6 months and -17.62% over the last 12 months.