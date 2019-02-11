Radhe Developer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 37.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radhe Developers (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in December 2018 down 37.18% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 135.85% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 111.96% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2017.
Radhe Developer shares closed at 14.91 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.32% returns over the last 6 months and -17.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Radhe Developers (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.78
|5.06
|2.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.78
|5.06
|2.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|0.26
|0.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.77
|2.95
|0.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.29
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.51
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.89
|0.52
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.89
|0.78
|Interest
|0.02
|0.09
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.81
|0.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.81
|0.65
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.21
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|0.59
|0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|0.59
|0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|25.18
|25.18
|25.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.24
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.24
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.24
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.24
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited