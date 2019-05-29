Radhagobind Com Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 65.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2019 down 65.63% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 76.84% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 71.74% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2018.

Radhagobind Com EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.91 in March 2018.

Radhagobind Com shares closed at 24.70 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)