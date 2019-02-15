Radford Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, down 19.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radford Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in December 2018 down 19.5% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 171.34% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 250% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.
Radford Global shares closed at 5.56 on December 29, 2014 (BSE)
|
|Radford Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.31
|3.35
|4.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.31
|3.35
|4.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.34
|3.36
|3.89
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.27
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.29
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.31
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.03
|-0.08
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.03
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|0.03
|-0.08
|Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|0.02
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|0.02
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|14.06
|14.06
|14.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6.54
|6.48
|6.40
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited