Radford Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, down 19.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in December 2018 down 19.5% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 171.34% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 250% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

Radford Global shares closed at 5.56 on December 29, 2014 (BSE)