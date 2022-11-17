Radaan Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 20.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in September 2022 up 20.95% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2022 up 21.65% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

Radaan Media shares closed at 1.50 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.76% returns over the last 6 months and 7.14% over the last 12 months.