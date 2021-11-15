Radaan Media Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, up 0.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in September 2021 up 0.23% from Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021 up 46.18% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021 up 62.32% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2020.

Radaan Media shares closed at 1.35 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months and 35.00% over the last 12 months.