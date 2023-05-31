Radaan Media Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore, up 16.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore in March 2023 up 16.68% from Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2023 up 200.35% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2023 up 269.64% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.

Radaan Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

Radaan Media shares closed at 1.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.69% returns over the last 6 months and 9.37% over the last 12 months.