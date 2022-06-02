Radaan Media Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 48.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radaan Mediaworks India are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in March 2022 up 48.67% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2022 down 40.09% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022 down 29.23% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2021.
Radaan Media shares closed at 1.50 on May 31, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Radaan Mediaworks India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.07
|1.86
|3.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.07
|1.86
|3.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.58
|2.58
|3.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.48
|-0.90
|0.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.24
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.05
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.29
|0.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|-0.40
|-1.42
|Other Income
|0.05
|1.22
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.70
|0.82
|-1.42
|Interest
|0.50
|0.52
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.20
|0.30
|-1.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.20
|0.30
|-1.82
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.00
|-0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.18
|0.30
|-1.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.18
|0.30
|-1.56
|Equity Share Capital
|10.83
|10.83
|10.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.06
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.06
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.06
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.06
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited