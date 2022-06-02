Radaan Media Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 48.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in March 2022 up 48.67% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2022 down 40.09% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022 down 29.23% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2021.

Radaan Media shares closed at 1.50 on May 31, 2022 (NSE)