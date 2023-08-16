English
    Radaan Media Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, up 57.17% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radaan Mediaworks India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in June 2023 up 57.17% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2023 up 25.56% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 67.09% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

    Radaan Media shares closed at 1.50 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.38% returns over the last 12 months.

    Radaan Mediaworks India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.085.911.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.085.911.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.234.281.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.66-2.40-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.320.22
    Depreciation0.020.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.430.860.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.282.83-0.81
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.282.84-0.81
    Interest0.710.660.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.992.18-1.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.992.18-1.32
    Tax-0.01-0.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.982.19-1.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.982.19-1.32
    Equity Share Capital10.8310.8310.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.40-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.180.40-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.40-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.180.40-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Radaan Media #Radaan Mediaworks India #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

