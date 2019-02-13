Radaan Media Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.95 crore, down 3.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.95 crore in December 2018 down 3.24% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 39.61% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2017.

Radaan Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2017.

Radaan Media shares closed at 2.75 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 71.87% returns over the last 6 months and -8.33% over the last 12 months.