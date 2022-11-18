Radaan Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 20.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Radaan Mediaworks India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in September 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2022 up 21.66% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.
Radaan Media shares closed at 1.55 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 14.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Radaan Mediaworks India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.97
|1.32
|1.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.97
|1.32
|1.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.13
|1.92
|5.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.35
|-0.45
|-3.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.22
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.49
|0.43
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-0.81
|-0.89
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.81
|-0.89
|Interest
|0.58
|0.51
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-1.32
|-1.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.13
|-1.32
|-1.42
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.12
|-1.32
|-1.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.12
|-1.32
|-1.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.12
|-1.32
|-1.43
|Equity Share Capital
|10.83
|10.83
|10.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.24
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.24
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.24
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.24
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited