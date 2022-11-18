 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Radaan Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 20.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Radaan Mediaworks India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in September 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2022 up 21.66% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

Radaan Media shares closed at 1.55 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 14.81% over the last 12 months.

Radaan Mediaworks India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.97 1.32 1.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.97 1.32 1.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.13 1.92 5.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.35 -0.45 -3.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.22 0.26
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.49 0.43 0.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.56 -0.81 -0.89
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 -0.81 -0.89
Interest 0.58 0.51 0.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.13 -1.32 -1.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.13 -1.32 -1.42
Tax -0.01 -0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.12 -1.32 -1.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.12 -1.32 -1.43
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.12 -1.32 -1.43
Equity Share Capital 10.83 10.83 10.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.24 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.24 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.24 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.24 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm