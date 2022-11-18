Radaan Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 20.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in September 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2022 up 21.66% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

Radaan Media shares closed at 1.55 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 14.81% over the last 12 months.