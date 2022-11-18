English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Radaan Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 20.94% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Radaan Mediaworks India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in September 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2022 up 21.66% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

    Radaan Media shares closed at 1.55 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 14.81% over the last 12 months.

    Radaan Mediaworks India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.971.321.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.971.321.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.131.925.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.35-0.45-3.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.220.26
    Depreciation0.020.020.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.490.430.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.56-0.81-0.89
    Other Income0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.55-0.81-0.89
    Interest0.580.510.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.13-1.32-1.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.13-1.32-1.42
    Tax-0.01-0.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.12-1.32-1.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.12-1.32-1.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.12-1.32-1.43
    Equity Share Capital10.8310.8310.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.24-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.24-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.24-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.24-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Radaan Media #Radaan Mediaworks India #Results
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm