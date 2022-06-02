Radaan Media Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 48.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in March 2022 up 48.6% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022 down 38.57% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2022 down 27.07% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

Radaan Media shares closed at 1.22 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.46% returns over the last 6 months and 19.61% over the last 12 months.