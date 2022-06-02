 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Radaan Media Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 48.6% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Radaan Mediaworks India are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in March 2022 up 48.6% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022 down 38.57% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2022 down 27.07% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

Radaan Media shares closed at 1.22 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.46% returns over the last 6 months and 19.61% over the last 12 months.

Radaan Mediaworks India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.07 1.86 3.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.07 1.86 3.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.58 2.58 3.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.48 -0.90 0.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.24 0.31
Depreciation 0.02 0.05 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.52 0.29 0.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.76 -0.40 -1.45
Other Income 0.05 1.22 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.71 0.82 -1.45
Interest 0.50 0.52 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.21 0.30 -1.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.21 0.30 -1.84
Tax -0.02 0.00 -0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.19 0.30 -1.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.19 0.30 -1.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.19 0.30 -1.58
Equity Share Capital 10.83 10.83 10.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 0.06 -0.29
Diluted EPS -0.40 0.06 -0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 0.06 -0.29
Diluted EPS -0.40 0.06 -0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Radaan Media #Radaan Mediaworks India #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.