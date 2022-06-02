Radaan Media Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 48.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Radaan Mediaworks India are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in March 2022 up 48.6% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022 down 38.57% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2022 down 27.07% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.
Radaan Media shares closed at 1.22 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.46% returns over the last 6 months and 19.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|Radaan Mediaworks India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.07
|1.86
|3.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.07
|1.86
|3.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.58
|2.58
|3.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.48
|-0.90
|0.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.24
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.05
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.29
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.76
|-0.40
|-1.45
|Other Income
|0.05
|1.22
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.71
|0.82
|-1.45
|Interest
|0.50
|0.52
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.21
|0.30
|-1.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.21
|0.30
|-1.84
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.00
|-0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.19
|0.30
|-1.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.19
|0.30
|-1.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.19
|0.30
|-1.58
|Equity Share Capital
|10.83
|10.83
|10.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.06
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.06
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.06
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.06
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited