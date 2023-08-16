Radaan Media Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, up 57.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in June 2023 up 57.17% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2023 up 25.55% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 67.09% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

Radaan Media shares closed at 1.50 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.38% returns over the last 12 months.