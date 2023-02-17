 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Radaan Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore, up 73.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Radaan Mediaworks India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore in December 2022 up 73.32% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 582.91% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 186.21% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

Radaan Mediaworks India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.23 1.97 1.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.23 1.97 1.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.99 4.13 2.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.03 -2.35 -0.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.24 0.24
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.77 0.49 0.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.77 -0.56 -0.40
Other Income 0.00 0.01 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.77 -0.55 0.82
Interest 0.69 0.58 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.46 -1.13 0.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.46 -1.13 0.30
Tax -0.01 -0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.45 -1.12 0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.45 -1.12 0.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.45 -1.12 0.30
Equity Share Capital 10.83 10.83 10.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.21 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.21 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.21 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.21 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited