Radaan Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore, up 73.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore in December 2022 up 73.32% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 582.91% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 186.21% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.