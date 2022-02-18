Radaan Media Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore, down 54.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore in December 2021 down 54.98% from Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 125.38% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021 up 240.32% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020.

Radaan Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2020.

Radaan Media shares closed at 1.30 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)