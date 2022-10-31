 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RACL Geartech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.68 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RACL Geartech are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.68 crore in September 2022 up 27.06% from Rs. 69.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.86 crore in September 2022 up 50.79% from Rs. 6.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.85 crore in September 2022 up 44.26% from Rs. 15.84 crore in September 2021.

RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.06 in September 2021.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 543.65 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.21% returns over the last 6 months and 2.59% over the last 12 months.

RACL Geartech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.68 78.23 69.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.68 78.23 69.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.81 29.76 24.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.27 -2.57 -0.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.74 8.45 7.55
Depreciation 4.54 4.42 3.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.08 27.52 22.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.78 10.65 11.67
Other Income 2.53 2.59 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.31 13.24 12.18
Interest 5.16 5.16 2.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.15 8.08 9.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.15 8.08 9.83
Tax 3.29 2.02 3.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.86 6.05 6.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.86 6.05 6.54
Equity Share Capital 10.78 10.78 10.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.14 5.61 6.06
Diluted EPS 9.14 5.61 6.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.14 5.61 6.06
Diluted EPS 9.14 5.61 6.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:44 am
