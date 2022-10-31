RACL Geartech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.68 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.68 crore in September 2022 up 27.06% from Rs. 69.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.86 crore in September 2022 up 50.79% from Rs. 6.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.85 crore in September 2022 up 44.26% from Rs. 15.84 crore in September 2021.

RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.06 in September 2021.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 543.65 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.21% returns over the last 6 months and 2.59% over the last 12 months.