RACL Geartech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.01 crore, up 42.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.01 crore in September 2021 up 42.43% from Rs. 48.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.54 crore in September 2021 up 17.6% from Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.84 crore in September 2021 up 16.99% from Rs. 13.54 crore in September 2020.

RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.01 in September 2020.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 544.60 on November 12, 2021 (BSE)