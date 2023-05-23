English
    RACL Geartech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.43 crore, up 35.91% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RACL Geartech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.43 crore in March 2023 up 35.91% from Rs. 70.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.54 crore in March 2023 up 97.13% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.61 crore in March 2023 up 51.64% from Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2022.

    RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.49 in March 2022.

    RACL Geartech shares closed at 1,031.60 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.20% returns over the last 6 months and 70.99% over the last 12 months.

    RACL Geartech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.4396.8870.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.4396.8870.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.5133.0926.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.05-5.78-3.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.159.367.36
    Depreciation4.924.824.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.0936.7727.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.8118.618.72
    Other Income0.883.132.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.6921.7411.49
    Interest4.825.514.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.8716.237.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.8716.237.19
    Tax4.344.232.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.5412.004.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.5412.004.84
    Equity Share Capital10.7810.7810.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.8411.134.49
    Diluted EPS8.8411.134.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.8411.134.49
    Diluted EPS8.8411.134.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #RACL Geartech #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:21 am