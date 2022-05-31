 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RACL Geartech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.21 crore, up 4.39% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RACL Geartech are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.21 crore in March 2022 up 4.39% from Rs. 67.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022 down 33.14% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2022 down 17.88% from Rs. 18.96 crore in March 2021.

RACL Geartech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.58 in March 2021.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 517.65 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

RACL Geartech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.21 74.82 67.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.21 74.82 67.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.48 25.95 19.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.56 -1.35 -1.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.36 7.74 6.50
Depreciation 4.08 3.89 7.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.14 26.39 25.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.72 12.21 9.72
Other Income 2.77 0.25 1.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.49 12.46 11.45
Interest 4.30 3.47 1.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.19 8.99 9.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.19 8.99 9.51
Tax 2.36 1.46 2.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.84 7.53 7.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.84 7.53 7.24
Equity Share Capital 10.78 10.78 10.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.49 6.98 7.58
Diluted EPS 4.49 6.98 7.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.49 6.98 7.58
Diluted EPS 4.49 6.98 7.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:40 pm
