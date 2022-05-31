RACL Geartech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.21 crore, up 4.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.21 crore in March 2022 up 4.39% from Rs. 67.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022 down 33.14% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2022 down 17.88% from Rs. 18.96 crore in March 2021.

RACL Geartech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.58 in March 2021.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 517.65 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)